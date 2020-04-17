College students feeling the financial impact of COVID-19

FOUR STATE AREA — Many Americans are starting to see their stimulus checks in their bank accounts.

For some, that payment will never come.

KSN’s Shea Schrader spoke with students frustrated with the plan.

Michael Rivera, MSSU student, said, “No one necessarily thinks about that one college student living on their own with no help.”

College students are not immune to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To get the $1,200 stimulus payment, you must file taxes as an independent– something many college students can’t do.

Cameron Bertoncino, PSU student, said, “A lot of my friends are claimed as dependents and I think a lot of college students across the country are still claimed as dependents.”

Despite being dependents, many college students still have bills to pay, and at the moment, little to no job stability.

Trevin Lambert, MSSU student, said, “I only work three days a week, I get about fifteen hours, and obviously business is really slow. It’s cut my pay about a third of what I would usually be making right now,

“I got about 20 hours a week, but work is totally different now,” said Bertoncino.

“Most of us have been put on furlough. We just kind of have to wait for this pandemic to ride out before we can start working again,” said Rivera

Being excluded from the stimulus package has led to many college students feeling left behind.

“They left a huge gray area out for students like me. Most of my friends at Pitt State aren’t even getting this check unless they claim their taxes and all that, but a lot of kids don’t and there’s a huge gap that’s being left out,” said Bertoncino.

“College students really aren’t getting a lot of help right now. Hopefully, a lot of students have help from their parents or somebody else right now, because most college students probably aren’t independent yet. I think it’s the small percentage of college students that are independent that need help more than anything else,” said Lambert.