Coffeyville assisted living facility reports COVID-19 outbreak

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (KSNF/KODE) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Montgomery County, Kansas has jumped since Friday.

Officials in the county say it’s due to an outbreak at a nursing home facility in Coffeyville.

Health officials confirm 20 residents and 12 staff members at Windsor Place have tested positive for COVID-19.

Originally, 3 staff members tested positive late last week and they were immediately placed in quarantine away from the facility.

Then, a more elaborate testing was done at the facility on Friday.

All positive units were limited to just one unit at the facility.

Windsor Place is continuing to follow all proper protocol to contain the disease.

On Friday, the county had 78. With the increase, that’s now 108 total positive COVID-19 cases in the county, with 53 of those still “active.”