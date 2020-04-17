CARTHAGE, Mo. — Health care heroes and first responders unite to give local hospital workers a round of applause.

A ‘clap-in, clap-out’ celebration was held at Mercy-Mccune Brooks Hospital in Carthage this afternoon.

Waiting at the front entrance, the Carthage Police and Fire Departments along with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office cheered on hospital staff who were just ending their shifts.

The event was sponsored by the Health Care Team at Avalon Hospice in Carthage, who were also there to show their support.

Coordinators say that from badges, to oxygen masks, to scrubs — it’s important for our community to rally around our first responders in times of uncertainty.

Robin Lewis, Avalon Hospice Volunteer Coordinator, said, “Just to let them know they have our support 110 percent. Like I said, it’s a small community. A lot of times, you don’t have that outcome, you don’t have that support. And from one health care standpoint to another health care standpoint, it’s nice to have that.”

And, even though the event was meant to celebrate the hospital staff, the workers returned their thanks to the other emergency staff as well.

Lewis adds that although times are tough for everyone working on the front lines of the virus, we can still be there for each other. Every step of the way.