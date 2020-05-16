CJHS recognizing graduation seniors

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Carl Junction High School’s graduating seniors are recognized in a special way.

The gym is set up for students to walk across the stage and be recognized for their achievements.

In order to follow social distancing guidelines, the school has groups coming in and out of the building every 15-minutes.

15 seniors and their families will come in at a time.

They will be spaced out throughout the hallways 30 feet apart.

The school has also set up monitors throughout the school so families can watch a live stream of the event.

Administrators say it was important to hold an event today, on what would have been their traditional graduation ceremony.

Phillip Cook, Superintendent Of Schools, Carl Junction, said, “So I’m the superintendent and a parent too. I’ve seen a lot of these kids grow up since they were really little and I’m so proud of them and the fine young men and women they’ve become. They’re a very special group for a lot of reasons and this graduation night is one of those reasons. They will be able to say they’ve graduated like no other class in Carl Junction before.”

Cook says this is only phase one of celebrating the seniors.

On Monday, there will be a school board meeting to decide how to move forward with executing a traditional ceremony with all the seniors present together and a prom.