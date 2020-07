ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Rogers voted to require residents to wear face coverings in public.

In a special city council meeting, council members approved an ordinance that requires people to wear masks in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

This comes after Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed an executive order Friday, July 3 that allowed cities to mandate mask use.

The full ordinance can be found online.