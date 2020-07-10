City of Neosho reopens with no COVID-19 restrictions

NEOSHO, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — The City of Neosho reopens immediately with no COVID-19 restrictions.

After debating for hours Thursday night, city leaders voted unanimously to turn down an ordinance with COVID-19 restrictions.

It would have:

Limited gatherings to 15 people or less

Need health department approval for gathering of 16 people or more

50-percent business occupancy, except for educational facilities and daycares.

However, many people showed up to speak against the ordinance, specifically asking churches to also be exempt.

Council first amended the ordinance to exempt churches from the restrictions, but inevitably ended up turning down the entire ordinance in order to reopen Neosho completely.

We had the right people out here. There are several in the group that made real good points, that this is my city. I’ve lived here my whole life and I think we’re capable of handling it. Carmin Allen, Neosho Mayor

The complete reopening of Neosho is effective immediately.