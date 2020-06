JOPLIN, MO. (KSNF/KODE) — The City of Joplin is now up to 103 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in city limits since tracking began.

According to a new dashboard launched by the City of Joplin, 48 are still active and 55 people have recovered.

Two people are hospitalized.

The new City of Joplin COVID-19 dashboard will be updated by noon, each day, Monday through Friday.