City of Joplin receives first shipment of masks

JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin has received a small shipment of disposable masks to be handed out the community.

It’s part of an initiative announced by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday.

The masks received today will go to organizations with a critical need for them.

Places like Wildwood Senior Living, Watered Gardens, and Community Support Services of Missouri, who received 200 masks to be handed out to their direct care staff.

Jhan Hurn, President and CEO of Community Support Services of Missouri, said, “We were under, only had about 40 masks left that we had for distribution, which means that this came at a very good time. Providence.”

The Joplin Chamber says they expect a much larger shipment to arrive next week.

They’ll announce at that time when and where those masks will be distributed.