City Council adopts Plan for Response and Recovery of COVID-19

As Joplin’s Stay at Home Order expires at the end of May 3, the Joplin City Council recently passed the Plan for Response and Recovery as part of the State of Emergency declaration relating to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Plan for Response and Recovery outlines steps for our community to resume normal life. These steps allow us to slowly turn the dial and see what effect each of them has on the health of our community. This is a multi-step plan within several phases, and provides guidance on how businesses, worship centers, restaurants and other organizations can reopen with important safety measures for their employees and patrons. We encourage citizens to review all the steps that pertain to their specific situations and audiences.

“We have worked hard to consider all of our community as we reopen,” said Mayor Gary Shaw. “As we take steps in this effort, we’ll need to continue taking measures to avoid the spread of disease. We do not want to create opportunities for the spread of this or any other virus.”

Citizens joined in efforts of social distancing and reduced outings during the Stay at Home order, which was part of “Phase 1 – Slow the Spread”. As of 12:01 a.m., May 4, 2020, the City of Joplin will be in “Phase 2 – Recovery”. This phase will concentrate on steps to reopen and recover, while still practicing various measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Step 1 of Phase 2 allows the community to cautiously resume some regular community activities while focusing on three key elements:

Continue physical distancing strategies Maintain focus on testing, isolation strategies and healthcare Individual and corporate responsibility

“It is essential to use wisdom in reopening our community,” said Shaw. “All of us are familiar with social distancing and we’ll need to continue this practice throughout this entire plan. The success of keeping our community healthy is the responsibility of each individual, business and organization.”.

