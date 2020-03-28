Citizens Memorial Hospital employee who lives in Cedar County tests positive for COVID-19

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KOLR) — A Citizens Memorial Hospital employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, March 28.

According to CMH, the employee works in Bolivar but lives in Cedar County.

“The employee does not have direct contact with patients or residents, has been recovering at home and is in self-quarantine with their family,” CMH said. “Co-workers with close contact to this individual have not shown symptoms of coronavirus, but are in self-quarantine following recommended Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.”

CMH states the employee called ahead to Stockton Family Medical Center on March 19 to seek treatment. The clinic “took precautions to ensure that clinic staff and other patients were not exposed.”

The CEO and Executive Director of CMH, Gary Fulbright, said they immediately implemented the procedures outlined in their emergency preparedness plan to protect employees, patients, residents and community.

“Although this news may cause concern in the Bolivar and Stockton communities, please know we are prepared and will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to protect the health of our employees and residents in the communities we serve,” Fulbright said.