Cities across Missouri hoping to expand online sales taxes

JOPLIN, Mo. — City leaders across Missouri are hoping to see state lawmakers take action to expand online sales taxes.

The Missouri Municipal League hopes to see changes that would increase the number of online retailers expected to collect sales tax.

The Show Me State is just one of two in the nation with restrictions that require some physical presence in the state for those tax collections to be mandatory.

Joplin city leaders support the potential change.

Leslie Haase, Joplin Finance Director, said, “Online sales are going on and they’ve been increasing anyway without this crisis. But this has, has brought it to the forefront really.”

State lawmakers are returning to Jefferson City this week but have said that completing the 2021 state budget is their first priority.