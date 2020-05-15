Circuit Court of Jasper County will resume operations at the Jasper County Courts Building on Saturday

Closings
by: Jake Stansell

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — As state and local governments begin to lift covid-19 restrictions, the Supreme Court of Missouri provided directives to local courts on how to resume court operations.

Beginning on Saturday, the Circuit Court of Jasper County will resume operations at the Jasper County Courts Building.

Some guidelines will be enforced such as the use of face masks and strict social distancing.

Individuals who have been exposed to or are exhibiting symptoms of covid-19 will not be allowed access into the building.

