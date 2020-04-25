Child Advocacy Center still working to keep children safe during uncertain times

PITTSBURG, Ks. — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and while the world continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, child advocates are still working to keep children safe during this uncertain time.

When the coronavirus pandemic first began, the number of cases referred to the Child Advocacy Center in Pittsburg dropped, but that doesn’t mean abuse itself had decreased.

Stay at home orders have made it more difficult for some mandatory reporters to report possible abuse and neglect.

Whitney Lovell, Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director, said, “The kids were out of school. So the majority of reports come from teachers and counselors and school figures. So there’s no reporting there. Not as much social gatherings, so law enforcement didn’t have to be out patrolling as much and possibly see that.”

But as the number of cases rises once again, the staff here have had to change their protocols in order to keep everyone involved safe. They’re only seeing acute cases right now, and have a triage list of who they can do interviews and exams for. Their advocacy work continues, but in a slightly different environment.

“It’s probably not as child friendly and welcoming. We obviously still have our advocate talking to them, but we’ve even had to clear out some of our toys.”

Theresa Cassidy, Child and Family Advocate, said, “In an advocate role, probably the hardest part is the social distancing. So in times when you would normally greet and shake a hand.”

The Center’s Happy Bear Program, meant to teach children about body safety, has also been changed.

“So we have implemented utilizing social media, our Facebook page to introduce Happy Bear with some tips.”

Even with the changes, The CAC hopes to remind everyone there are still ways to report child abuse and neglect.

“Well if they know someone has been abused, if someone has disclosed, call law enforcement right away and they will still come out and handle that case, and you can still call the Department of Children and Families. There’s a hotline, and there’s an online tool you can use to report abuse,” said Lovell.