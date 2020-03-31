Cherokee County’s first case of COVID-19 no longer in isolation

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — The Cherokee County Health Department has some good news to share.

We are please to report our first case has met all criteria set out by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and is no longer in isolation. Cherokee County Health Department

In a social media post, the department went on to explain how there was a mistake in state numbers reported Monday.

The state had listed two, but the county actually has 3 cases.

It appears the county’s first case is on the mend and recovered.