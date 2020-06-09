CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is awarded CARES Act funds to help cover costs associated with covid-19.

The sheriff’s office received a total of $52,000.

Along with covering the costs of PPE they had already purchased, they will be using funds to purchase more in case of another wave of the virus.

Sheriff Groves says they are extremely grateful for these funds because the safety of deputies and the community is their top priority.

Sheriff David Groves, Cherokee County, said, “Health officials are anticipating that we are going to see an influx in the fall and so we want to be prepared for that, we want to be able to keep our staff safe, the inmates healthy as well as the community that we serve.”

Sheriff Groves adds some of those funds will help pay to upgrade their website.

Through the upgrade, residents would be able to report non-injury crashes and non-emergency crimes online.