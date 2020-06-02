Cherokee County leaders decide to impose no reopening restrictions

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ks. — With Kansas Governor Laura Kelly putting reopening decisions in the hands of county officials, Cherokee County leaders say they’ve decided not to impose any local restrictions.

Health Department officials say even though there won’t be limits on gathering sizes, they encourage residents to use good judgment and continue to take steps to protect themselves and others.

That includes limiting your time with non-family or household members, maintaining six feet of space, avoiding activities and events that involve a large number of people in a confined space, practicing good hygiene and wearing a mask when possible.

Cherokee County officials say they will continue to have employees wear masks, as well as limit the number of people allowed in facilities at one time.

Offices within the Cherokee County Courthouse will continue normal operations with the exception of district and municipal courts.

Drivers’ license renewals will not be available at this time.