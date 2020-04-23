Chanute woman celebrates 109th birthday social distancing style

CHANUTE, Ks. — Social distancing didn’t stop one chanute woman from celebrating a big milestone in style.

Action 12’s Deja Bickham shows us how the community came out as Miss Margaret turned 109 years old.

Shannon Tyler, Director, Country Place Memory Care, said, “Margaret’s been around for a while here in Chanute.”

Cars paraded through the parking lot of country place memory care in Chanute for a special celebration, in honor of a very special lady.

“She’s 109-years-old today.”

Margaret Hollenshead has lived nearly 11 decades and she’s celebrating social distancing style.

“We decided since we couldn’t have visitors that we would do a car parade of people coming by with signs and either honking, waving, yelling happy birthday and as you can see, it’s been a great success.”

The retired music teacher sat at the front door greeting her guests some of them her former students.

Tony Frischenmeyer, Former Student, said, “She taught me in kindergarten through sixth grade.”

“She’s got a lot of friends and a lot of family here. We consider ourselves family as well,” said Tyler.

Hollenshead been around Chanute for a while and has made many friends.

“A lot of our former employees have went through, a lot of current employees, she’s made a lot of friends over the years.”

“She’s was just extra nice and special with the kids and she was very good with the kids. She’s a super lady,” said Frischenmeyer.

Margaret Hollenshead, said, “No, all good friends.”