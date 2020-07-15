Changes due to covid-19 also leading to weight gain in children

JOPLIN, Mo. — Experts say don’t be surprised if you’ve noticed weight gain during the pandemic.

In fact, adults aren’t the only ones that have put on the pounds.

The combination of stay at home orders and the cancellation of many Summer sports and activities are leading to weight gain among children of different ages.

Dr. Kimra Ross says the pandemic has wreaked havoc with kids typical summer routine.

Dr. Kimra Ross M.D., Freeman Pediatric Partners, said, “We’ve seen quite a bit of that in younger children as well as in the adolescents uh their schedule is entirely disrupted, they’re home, they’re not eating meals at the same time, they may be sleeping differently particularly in the adolescents uh they tend to be snacking during the day.”

Dr. Ross says try and get your kids into a routine as soon as possible that includes both healthy eating and exercise.

Which is what Jessica Rider has tried to do with her three kids this Summer.

Jessica Rider, Parent, said, “It’s just more we need to get outside when we start getting tired of doing stuff inside and it’s gonna be super hot today so I decided to bring them over today and we’ve actually been here a lot longer than we planned but we found some great spots to get our toes in the water and play quite a bit.”

Rider says she and her husband have tried to keep the kids as physically active as possible.

“We can get on bikes, we can go on walks and especially before it got super hot we were doing that daily.”

And Dr. Ross says try and turn a negative into a positive when it comes to food shopping in a pandemic.

She’s been pleasantly surprised with order pickup service.

“And you can think ahead and I think it really gives people the opportunity to plan their meals and plan their snacks probably better than just wandering through the grocery store, maybe you’re in a hurry, maybe you’re hungry, maybe the kids are tired and so I think it actually has some benefit,” said Ross.