CFI delivers masks for local schools

JOPLIN, Mo. — CFI donates thousands of masks to students and teachers Friday.

They started in Jefferson City, then to Springfield, Lebanon and ending in Joplin.

The Joplin School District received 64,000 masks.

They dropped off more than 96,000 masks in total.

They not only have adult size masks, but child size masks with adjustable ear loops .

Dr. Melinda Moss, Superintendent, Joplin School District, “That’s one of the things I wanted to highlight is our thankfulness to our partners CFI trucking for again providing us a truck and a driver and partnering with us to go get those in Jeff City. Make a delivery in Lebanon and then Springfield and then the final drop off here so that all 22 areas schools can have masks.”

CFI Driver Dawn Delarosa made the delivery in the “she-driver’s” CFI truck.

It’s a specially designed rig honoring female truckers.