Certain video conferencing applications could pose security risks

JOPLIN, Mo. — Because of the coronavirus, there are now a variety of platforms that allow users to video conference with co-workers, friends and family.

Before now, some apps like Zoom, Go-To-Meeting, and Microsoft Teams may have been virtually unknown to some people.

SNC Squared CEO John Motazedi says some of those apps were rushed to market and have had their share of security issues.

Fortunately, he says app engineers are adding more safety features on an almost weekly basis.

“So there’s ways to secure it more so, there’s updates out there and they are literally releasing updates about as fast as they come to ensure everybody’s protected, they expect this to go on for weeks and months,” said Motazedi.

He says to watch out for invalid meeting requests from people you may not recognize.

Motazedi says just clicking on them can allow your computer to be hacked.