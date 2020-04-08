Cedar County Medical Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — A medical staff member at Cedar County Memorial Hospital has tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital was notified about the positive test on Tuesday, April 7th.

The individual is currently self-quarantined. The health department has already notified any individuals who may have come into contact with the staff member.

Hospital officials say, “the hospital and health department are working to assure Center for Disease Control guidelines are followed for the safety of patients, staff and the community.”

Cedar County currently has 5 positive cases of COVID-19.