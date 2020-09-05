CDC tells local governments to prepare to distribute vaccine

JOPLIN, Mo. — This week the word vaccine made headlines.

The CDC’s Director sent guidance to local governments telling them to prepare to distribute one.

He said as early as October. Right now, vaccine trials are in their third phase of testing.

The vaccine doesn’t have a live virus in it–so of the 30,000 volunteers involved in the study–none will get covid from it.

But Dr. McNab would like to see more information about the vaccine before he’d give it to a patient.

Dr. Rob McNab Freeman Health System, said, “Making a vaccine is a lot quicker of a process than making an effective one so for me I want a product that is going to be safe and effective and if that takes time, then I think we should take time.”

Dr. McNab says Freeman Health System has the capability to hand out vaccines. But they are not yet in the planning phase for that.