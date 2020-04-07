CDC recommends everyone wear fabric masks in public

Closings
Joplin Area Coronavirus

TOPEKA, Ks. — The CDC is recommending that everyone now wear fabric masks when going out in public.

The state’s top doctor says you only need to worry about wearing a mask if you will be within 6 feet of someone.

So, if you are going out in public and may be not be able to maintain a six foot distance, it’s recommended that you wear a mask.

Secretary Lee Norman, KDHE, said, “Not to have it be an N95 mask, not to have it be a surgical mask, not to be made out of t-shirt or other thin material.”

The CDC recommends using two pieces of tightly woven cotton fabric.

These masks should also be regularly washed.

