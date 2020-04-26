CDC adds new symptoms to official COVID-19 list

JOPLIN, Mo. — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expanding the list of symptoms that could indicate COVID-19.
The new additions include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell.
That’s on top of the longer standing list of fever, cough, or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing.
The CDC says the symptoms could show up anywhere from 2 – 14 days after a patient has been exposed to the virus.
They add that you should seek medical attention immediately when certain symptoms appear or worsen, including trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, nNew confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face.
You can see the full fact sheet at the CDC website.