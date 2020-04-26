CDC adds new symptoms to official COVID-19 list

In this April 20, 2020 photo, Catherine Hopkins, Director of Community Outreach and School Health at St. Joseph’s Hospital, right, performs a test on a patient in a COVID-19 triage tent at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Yonkers, N.Y. New York’s plan for taming the coronavirus hinges on taking a time-tested practice to an extraordinary level: hiring an “army” of people to try to trace everyone who might be infected. It’s part of a common approach to controlling infectious diseases — testing, tracing contacts and isolating those infected. But the scope is staggering even for a public health system that used the technique to combat AIDS and tuberculosis. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

JOPLIN, Mo. — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expanding the list of symptoms that could indicate COVID-19.

The new additions include chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, or new loss of taste or smell.

That’s on top of the longer standing list of fever, cough, or shortness of breath/difficulty breathing.

The CDC says the symptoms could show up anywhere from 2 – 14 days after a patient has been exposed to the virus.

They add that you should seek medical attention immediately when certain symptoms appear or worsen, including trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, nNew confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face.

You can see the full fact sheet at the CDC website.