CBCO still open despite mall closure

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Northpark Mall in Joplin may not be open for business, but one of its tenants is still at work, and needs your help.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks inside the mall is maintaining its normal hours of operation.

Belinda Belk says it would not be possible for the collection site to stay open if it wasn’t for mall management making it possible.

Belinda Belk, CBCO Blood Drive Consultant, said, “Now during this time especially we are encouraging folks to go online, make an appointment and do the quick pass, which is the medical questions, that will help us keep people properly spaced and you won’t spend extra time here.”

The CBCO location is inside the main entrance of the mall at 101 North Rangeline in Joplin.

It’s open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. To 6 p.m.

For more information, follow the link below.

www.cbco.org