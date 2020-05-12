CBCO issues red alert for blood need

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks has issued a red alert for the need for blood.

That means there is less than a one day supply of blood for the many area hospitals that CBCO serves.

Belinda Belk says many blood drives have been cancelled because schools and businesses have been closed for several weeks, yet hospitals are starting to performing surgeries again.

So if you can help out by donating blood, she says it’s a good thing to call the Joplin Northpark Mall location ahead of time.

Belinda Belk, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, said, “Just helps up with social distancing needs at this time which we of course are still honoring and that will keep people coming in, we also know people are busy so that also helps with busy schedules, but if they happen not to make an appointment and they walk in, that’s alright, we will work them into the schedule.”

There are several blood drives coming up–for one near you head to cbco.org