CBCO issues critical appeal for all blood types

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks needs help to restock their blood supply.

The CBCO issued a critical appeal for all blood types.

Increased local usage and continued blood drive cancellations have dropped area reserves to less than a one day supply.

More than 3,000 donations were lost last month due to the cancellation of blood drives.

If you would like to donate blood, the CBCO suggests you make an appointment.

You can do so, or if you belive you might have a sutable space to host a blood drive you can call 417-227-5000.