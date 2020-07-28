CBCO critically low on all blood types

SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — A Southwest Missouri agency is putting out a call for blood donations.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks says they are critically low on all types of blood.

Maintaining the blood supply has been challenging since coronavirus restrictions began.

One factor was the cancellation of nearly all mobile blood donation sites, a trend that’s starting to change.

Chris Pilgrim, CBCO, said, “There are blood drives this week coming to Joplin area, Carthage, Lamar – places that people can get out, can donate. Please seek those donation opportunities out and try to help area patients.”

The CBCO posts an online listing of upcoming blood drives.