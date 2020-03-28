Cases of COVID-19 increase to 838, 10 deaths in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KOLR) — In Missouri, positive cases of COVID-19 have grown to 838 with 10 deaths caused by COVID-19, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as of 2:00 p.m. on March 28.
Here are the cases by county and some cities:
Adair: 1
Atchison: 1
Barry: 1
Bates: 1
Benton: 1
Bollinger: 1
Boone: 49
Buchanan: 3
Callaway: 6
Camden: 4
Cape Girardeau: 5
Carter: 2
Cass: 8
Chariton: 1
Christian: 6
Clay: 10
Clinton: 1
Cole: 17
Cooper: 1
Dunklin: 3
Franklin: 6
Greene: 41
Henry: 1
Jackson: 43
Jasper: 1
Jefferson: 17
Johnson: 9
Joplin: 1
Kansas City: 94
Lafayette: 4
Lincoln: 2
McDonald: 1
Moniteau: 3
Montgomery: 3
Newton: 4
Pemiscot: 1
Perry: 7
Pettis: 1
Pulaski: 5
Ralls: 1
Randolph: 1
Ray: 1
Ripley: 1
Scott: 3
Shelby: 1
St. Charles: 37
St. Francois: 4
St. Louis City: 93
St. Louis County: 313
Stoddard: 1
Taney: 2
Texas: 1
Warren: 1
Wright: 1
TBD: 5
Just yesterday Missouri sat a total of 670 cases and nine deaths.