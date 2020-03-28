Cases of COVID-19 increase to 838, 10 deaths in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KOLR) — In Missouri, positive cases of COVID-19 have grown to 838 with 10 deaths caused by COVID-19, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services as of 2:00 p.m. on March 28.

Here are the cases by county and some cities:

Adair: 1

Atchison: 1

Barry: 1

Bates: 1

Benton: 1

Bollinger: 1

Boone: 49

Buchanan: 3

Callaway: 6

Camden: 4

Cape Girardeau: 5

Carter: 2

Cass: 8

Chariton: 1

Christian: 6

Clay: 10

Clinton: 1

Cole: 17

Cooper: 1

Dunklin: 3

Franklin: 6

Greene: 41

Henry: 1

Jackson: 43

Jasper: 1

Jefferson: 17

Johnson: 9

Joplin: 1

Kansas City: 94

Lafayette: 4

Lincoln: 2

McDonald: 1

Moniteau: 3

Montgomery: 3

Newton: 4

Pemiscot: 1

Perry: 7

Pettis: 1

Pulaski: 5

Ralls: 1

Randolph: 1

Ray: 1

Ripley: 1

Scott: 3

Shelby: 1

St. Charles: 37

St. Francois: 4

St. Louis City: 93

St. Louis County: 313

Stoddard: 1

Taney: 2

Texas: 1

Warren: 1

Wright: 1

TBD: 5

Just yesterday Missouri sat a total of 670 cases and nine deaths.