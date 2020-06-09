DIAMOND, Mo. — Carver Day at the Carver National Monument is going digital this year due to covid-19.

Nearly 1,200 visitors usually come to the event each year.

The event is always held in July and celebrates the life of the great scientist and humanitarian George Washington Carver, who was born in Diamond.

But, despite celebrating virtually this year, that doesn’t mean you won’t enjoy some of the music at the event.

And guest speakers who have spoken at the event previously, will also be available for people to enjoy.

Curtis Gregory, Park Ranger, Carver National Monument, said, “We’re gonna show past Carver Day guest speaker videos, some of our music videos that we filmed before, and we’re gonna highlight with a lot of different posts on the history of Carver Day the first Carver Day, we have a lot of historic pictures.”

The event will take place on July 14th.