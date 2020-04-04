Carver Birthplace Association struggling to raise funds due to covid-19

DIAMOND, Mo. — An organization that supports an area National Park facility is facing a familiar situation.

The Carver Birthplace Association is a not-for-profit organization that supports Carver National Monument in Diamond.

The group helps provide funding for special events held at the monument each year.

The vast majority of the money the C.B.A. brings in is from operating the gift shop inside the monument.

And for a second year in a row, the park has been shut down.

This year it’s due to the covid-19 virus, last year the culprit was a government shutdown.

Kim Mailes, Carver Birthplace Association Chair, said, “Last year was tough but it was during December, January, February which are our slower months, this year’s particularly hard because this is our peak time, we do about 30 to 50% of our business between April and June and we’re going to be knocked out of that this year, so it’s a difficult time.”

Among the events the C.B.A. sponsors each year include Prairie Day and Carver Day.

For more information on how to donate to the organization, follow the link below.

www.carverbirthplaceassoc.org