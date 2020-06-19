Carthage’s Columbian Elementary Cancels Summer School Session

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage elementary school is closing its doors for the rest of its summer school session.

Columbian Elementary is cancelling the rest of its summer school program following a drastic decrease in enrollment early this summer.

The school district says they will still continue their summer feeding program that runs daily from 10:00 A.M. to 11:30 A.M.

This also comes after two (2) Columbian Elementary students tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a deep cleaning of the facility and the rooms they were in.