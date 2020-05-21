Carthage Tech Center to get funding from the CARES Act

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Tech Center will get funding from the CARES Act to help the program and students.

The Carthage Technical Center Practical Nursing Program will receive a total of $100,000 in funding from the CARES Act.

Some of that amount will go towards reimbursing the district for the cost of the program going entirely online during the pandemic.

Students will benefit too.

Gage Tiller, Assistant Director, Carthage Tech Center, said, “What we’re we’re discussing anyway is to potentially offset fees for incoming students um as we look forward to next year’s class, we know that a lot of those students will be going through a lot of those same burdens so we’ve waived the application fee for sure and then we’re discussing waiving our testing fee to just lighten the load on those incoming students as well.”

In addition to waiving fees, Tiller says students in the nursing program will also get help with financial aid for the Spring Semester, but he says he doesn’t know how much.