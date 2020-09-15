Carthage sees covid-19 outbreak within Police Department

The City of Carthage is experiencing an a large number of covid-19 cases within their Police Department. Due to this some services will be impacted. To see which services, read the full press release below.

“Due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among police employees, we are making an effort to further keep our city staff and members of our community safe. There will be no reduction in police services to Carthage citizens, other than administrative calls or “add on services.” These efforts are to limit in-person contact. We will still have officers patrolling our streets and protecting our citizens. We will respond to any call, in-person, in which an officer is needed. Carthage Citizens may see the following changes:

– All calls that do not require an in-person officer response will be handled via phone

– The City Taxi service will suspend operations.

– The Animal Control Officer will not be responding to daily calls for service, such as dogs at large. We will still respond to crisis situations involving animals.

– Non-essential office staff may be out of the office, so some delays may be expected. For example, in requesting reports.

These changes will not affect our typical response to calls or reduce the number of police officers that are patrolling our community. As always, we are proud to serve the City of Carthage and we appreciate your patience during this difficult time.”