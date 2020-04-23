Carthage schools hire communications director

CARTHAGE, Mo. — School may be out of session now, but district leaders in Carthage are moving forward with the vision to improve school communications.

The Carthage school board approved the hiring of Ashley Jones in a virtual meeting earlier this week.

She will be the school district’s first-ever communications director.

It’s all part of Carthage’s ‘2020 and beyond’ plan, which highlights key areas the district is looking to improve on.

Although the new position has been on the school district’s checklist for several months now.

Superintendent Doctor Mark Baker says that communication with students, parents, and staff matters now more than ever.

Dr. Mark Baker, Superintendent of Carthage Schools, said, “I think this position will give us a chance to have basically one voice, one message to our public, to our kids, to our staff that it’s a much..um..a much better plan than we have right now.

Baker adds that while Carthage schools has seen a spark in community engagement due to the spread of coronavirus, the need for a communications director overlaps with other aspects as well.

Including campus expansion projects and mental health awareness. Jones will begin work with the Carthage school district on July 1st.