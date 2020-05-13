Carthage restarting city taxi service

CARTHAGE, Mo. — The city of Carthage is continuing the easing of pandemic restrictions by restarting the city taxi service.

Limited operations will begin phasing in on Monday, May 18th.

That will start with high priority transportation like medical appointments.

The service will gradually build toward an expanded schedule for a wider range of trips.

You can find out more by calling the Carthage Police Department.

https://carthagemo.gov/vertical/sites/%7BE633C425-7B6E-45C0-AB5D-EA8F6479BF0F%7D/uploads/Taxi_Service.pdf