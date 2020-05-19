CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage readers looking for a new book have more options starting Monday.

The city library kicked off the first phase of easing back toward normal operations.

Patrons can reserve materials online or by phone, book a time, and then drive by the library for curbside service.

The library is also taking returns of materials previously checked out through its book drop.

Julie Yockey, Carthage Library Director, said, “People are so excited to come back. They’re chomping at the bit to get new books, to get new books. Especially those that have children that have been at home for so many weeks.”

The library itself is still closed to patrons.

But if coronavirus cases remain low, workers plan on reopening limited services to a limited number of patrons on June first.