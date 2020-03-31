Carthage Mayor Issues Executive Order

CARTHAGE, Mo. — On Tuesday, Mayor Dan Rife issued an Executive Order that applied to the entire City of Carthage.

This order was issued in response to numerous complaints received by the city regarding large gatherings in City parks that were failing to adhere to CDC recommendations. This order is intended to reinforce compliance with the guidelines set forth by the Federal, State and City government to stop the spread of COVID-19.

This order demands that all public gatherings on public property, such as city parks, of more than ten people are prohibited. Groups less than ten are allowed, but must participate in activities in which they can maintain the appropriate distance of 6 feet away from one another.

Anyone using city parks or public areas in a prohibited fashion shall be deemed by the city as trespassing.