Carthage holds graduation

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Friends, family, teachers, and classmates all gathered for the moment Carthage High School Seniors have been waiting for.

Graduation was finally held for the class of 2020 in the Maple Leaf City after what has been an eventful Summer of answering the big questions for the next school year.

Seniors and their loved ones, along with members of the community were able to kiss the 2019-2020 school year goodbye with a walk across the stage.

The event was modified to fit covid-19 guidelines, including limiting spectators to four guests per student and only graduates being allowed on the field throughout the night.

The overarching theme: Making History — something the community believes the seniors have been doing since the coronavirus outbreak began.