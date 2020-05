CARTHAGE, Mo. — In tonight’s dose of good news.

Carthage residents take a ride to cheer up local seniors at assisted living centers.

The Carthage Cruz night was led by the Carthage Police Department and began on Pearl Street.

The Cruz line rolled by St. Luke’s Nursing Center, Carthage Health Rehab, Bristol Manor, Maple Tree Terrace, and Oak Pointe.

The event not only featured cruzing cars, but also horseback riders and clowns to give the residents something to smile about tonight.