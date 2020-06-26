CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage city leaders meet to discuss options to slow the spread of coronavirus cases in the city.

Dan Rife, Carthage Mayor, said, “We’ve had higher numbers in the past couple of weeks than we’ve had throughout this whole event. So they were wanting to get together and see if there’s anything further we could be doing.”

Prompting a special online meeting of the city council.

They discussed a citywide mask ordinance or requiring the use of masks at city facilities.

But no council member proposed a vote on either option.

Concerns included the ability to enforce the requirement.

“We had several events that were cancelled by the event organizer because that’s what they felt was the right thing to do so i don’t think we can improve on that.”

In a statement last week, the mayor cited a drastic increase in the number of city cases, a total that’s now around 310.

He said that while the city would follow the Governor in the relaxing of restrictions in many cases, other requirements would stand.

That includes limiting the number of people allowed to gather in Memorial Hall.

“I’m hoping things are going to level out and go back down.”

The city taxi service is also temporarily suspended due to the spread of coronavirus.