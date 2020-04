CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage City leaders have scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss a stay-at-home order for residents.

The meeting will be held Friday, April 3rd via video-conferencing at 4:00pm.

Anyone wishing to address city council can do so by sending an email to staff@carthagemo.gov.

Anyone who would like to listen to the meeting can call 346-248-7799. Enter the ID: 860 492 961

Here is the full agenda for Friday’s meeting: