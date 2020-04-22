Carthage Chamber of Commerce forming Economic Recovery Task Force

CARTHAGE, Mo. — While health and safety is the number one priority during this pandemic, many experts are also worried about the long term impact of the shutdown on the economy.

One local town is working to minimize the damage.

Mark Elliff is ready to start planning ahead.

Mark Elliff, Carthage Chamber, said, “We don’t know what the impact is going to be. This is involved with the state, involved with the county, it’s involved with the city, it’s involved with the nation.”

The Chamber of Commerce President is hoping to get a handle on how Carthage goes back to business and what they can do to help.

“Ask the right questions on what do we need to be doing to open up the community. Is it going to be opened up at once, in sections. Is it going to be based on stipulations on how many people can be in an area.”

The Chamber is forming an Economic Recovery Task Force.

It will start with a small group with plans to expand the scope as the “Stay Home” order winds down.

Right now, hundreds of people have been laid off.

“The two biggest noticeable ones in Carthage have been Leggett and Platt and Justin Boots. They both filed with the state department of economic development that they anticipate, hope these will be short term.”

But the impact hasn’t been all bad.

“The food industry is doing well and some are even adding.”

Elliff would like to see Carthage up and running again in June but all that all depends.

“On projections, have we reached the plateau in this area? we don’t know.”