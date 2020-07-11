Carthage celebrates keeping kids fed during pandemic

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A local school district is celebrating keeping kids in the community fed during the covid-19 pandemic.

Carthage handed out more than 99,000 meals between the 3rd week of March and July 1st.

Any child in the community 18 years or younger could receive a meal — they did not have to be part of the Carthage R-9 District.

Many volunteers, teachers, and coaches stepped in to hand out meals every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Initially, they didn’t know what to expect — but, looking back, it was a great success.

Janeane Myhre, Carthage R-9 Food Service Director, said, “The first week we had to work out some logistics knowing what to make and how much to make. But, I think overall, the manager, and the other food service workers did an excellent job and it became easier after a few weeks.

Myhre is also thankful for many community members who also helped make the meal program a success.