Carthage announces graduation plans

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage High School announces official plans for graduation.

The in-person ceremony will happen on July 30th at David Heffner Stadium, outside.

Practice will be held that morning at 9.

At practice, graduates will get four tickets for family and friends.

That night, social distancing should be considered when sitting down.

The school asks parents to sit an appropriate distance away from other families.

Everyone in attendance is being asked to wear masks.

At the end of the ceremony, no one will be allowed on the field–students will be ushered off to join their families and friends.