Cars another important item to sanitize to prevent coronavirus

JOPLIN, Mo. — In an effort to prevent the spread of germs, there’s another surface that might need some attention. The inside of your car.

Hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes are simple ways to wipe down the interior of your car and other high-touch areas like the steering wheel and door handles.

All American Motorsports Owner Shane Werberger stressed the importance of keeping cars tidy during this time to help combat the virus.

Shane Werberger, Owner Of All American Motorsports, Powersports, Imports, said, “I believe that you should keep your stuff extremely clean all the time, but especially in times when we’re in quarantine. We need to make sure that we’re going the extra mile, keep a clean car, clean. I mean if you think of it that way, I have a mentor that says ‘smell the dog’ whenever you’re walking around and looking for problems. Just when you get out, I mean we have enough time, grab a little vacuum and vacuum your car.”

Shane and his team at All American said they’re available to answer any further questions as to how to properly keep a car clean.