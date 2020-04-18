Carl Junction schools hoping to celebrate seniors despite covid-19

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Even though students won’t be returning to in-person classes this school year, schools are still hoping they get an opportunity to celebrate their seniors.

Carl Junction schools are continuing to hold out hope that they may be able to celebrate their graduating seniors at some point.

Officially the graduating class of 2020 will finish up their assignments in may.

As of right now events like prom and graduation are on hold due to covid-19.

But Carl Junction Superintendent, Dr. Phillip Cook, says he wants to honor these seniors at some point.

Phillip Cook, Carl Junction Superintendent, said, “Right now we’re waiting, we’re holding out, we’re not making any final decisions. We’re just observing what happens in our world around us, we’re praying, and we are going to do things in this school district that create wonderful memories for our seniors.”

Cook adds that the school also wants to celebrate the girls basketball team that went undefeated before their season was cut short in the Final Four.