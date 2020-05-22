CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — In today’s dose of good news.

Carl Junction schools celebrated the last day of school with a tradition that’s been celebrated for decades.

Every year on the last day of school, students get a bus send-off.

Students pile on buses, the drivers honk their horns, and staff stand on the sidewalk to wave goodbye.

This year, with students learning from home, the staff wanted to keep the tradition alive so they boarded the buses to wave good-bye to kids on each bus route.

Administrators say although they had to celebrate differently, they still have a reason to celebrate.

Phillip Cook, Superintendent of Schools, Carl Junction, said, “It’s a tradition and like I said it signifies the end of a good year and it’s been an interesting year but a good year and so we felt like it was important for our buses to make that route one more time.”

Students stood at their stops and waved at some of their teachers and administrators to commemorate the end of another school year.