Carl Junction hoping to keep Project Graduation alive

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Some local schools like Carl Junction are still hopeful that it will be able to host some sort of graduation ceremony for its seniors.

Project Graduation is a way for CJ to do a fun celebration at the end of the year to recognize its seniors.

Through fundraising efforts the students and parents raised thousands of dollars to contribute to the event.

Ela Winder is one senior parent still optimistic to turn a sad situation into something positive for this years graduating class.

Ela Winder, Project Graduation Coordinator, said, “Doing a project graduation over zoom, would not be the same. We want to do something that’s going to mean something, you know, when you graduate from high school you always think that it’s going to be the same and it’s never the same. You know, that’s your last hooray with your friends and in this class, this class’ situation, it’s their last hooray with their family.”

Project graduation is still scheduled for May 15th, and CJ is working hard to make it happen one way or the other.