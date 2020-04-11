Cares Act providing millions in aid to Kansas universities

KANSAS — Kansas universities are receiving millions of dollars in federal aid – however that may not be enough.

Jeff Morris – Vice President of Communications and Marketing for K-State – says that the university found out this week they would be receiving more than $12 million.

This comes from the Cares Act – which was signed into law by President Donald Trump last month.

However – the university says this will only cover half to a third of the loss the university is experiencing.

Erinn Barcomb Peterson – Director for News and Media Relations for KU – said in a statement to KSN/KODE, “While this funding is a great first step, it’s important to note that it won’t come close to addressing the full financial impact the pandemic is having on our university.”

“This bill was passed, and the state looked at some money, and nobody really fully understood, or understands even yet, what the total scope of this is going to be,” said Morris.

Morris says he hopes the university will receive more funding from the state and federal government.

We reached out to the Kansas Board of Regents for comment – and did not hear back.